PUNTA GORDA — Caitlin Lindsey stood along U.S. 41 Friday with a small sign that read, "Danke Greta."
Lindsey and her sister Taylor were among a small group of people under 30, who gathered in Punta Gorda as part of the Global Climate Strike that was held worldwide in advance of a United Nations meeting on climate action Monday.
Lindsey, of Englewood, was thanking Greta Thunberg, the quiet, 16-year-old Swedish activist who has galvanized the resolve of young people worldwide to demand their governments act to prevent an anticipated environmental cataclysm of climate change.
Surrounding them at Friday's protest was a much larger group of protesters, including about 60 with silver hair, many of whom had a long history of public protest.
"The future is theirs, not ours," said local protester Sushilla Cherian of the younger protesters.
Lindsey said after she and her sister switched to a plant-based diet, they learned about how the lifestyle they grew up with has damaged the environment. So when they heard about the global strike, they googled "a march near me" and found Punta Gorda.
"I'm surprised that there's a lot of older people," Lindsey said.
The two sisters said growing up in Charlotte County, they did not hear a lot about climate change.
"I don't really see a lot of interest in this area," said Taylor Lindsey.
Both say climate change will influence who they vote for.
Just out of high school, Alexis Loukota is the vice president of the Youth Democratic Committee for Charlotte County. Asked why people might object to climate change policies, she said, "It's nice to live in ignorant bliss."
"I'm extremely nervous," said demonstrator Katelyn Cushman, who attends high school in North Port. "They say that the planet is at a point that they can't fix it."
One modest heckler gave the youth a hard time. Scott Bishop, a veteran, asked the two young protesters if they drove a car to the protest. When they said yes, he advised them to think about their hypocrisy.
"It's all getting pumped into their head that the world's going to end in 12 years," he said.
Bishop said he fears climate change policies will cause people to lose jobs, a fear protester Scott Immodrino believes is a common reason for opposing climate change policies.
"It's better to look ahead for new technologies," said the former steel worker.
Not every car honked in support of the protesters, but many did. One motorcyclist gave them a thumbs down, said Janice Ippolito.
Still, the mood was upbeat.
"You don't know how heartening it was to me to see all the young kids out here," said Nancy Razvoza, president of the Charlotte County Democratic Committee.
