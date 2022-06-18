The 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class recently held its “80’s Glow Gala” fundraiser at the Kings Gate Country Club. The 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class raised funds for Guardian Ad Litem, the Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health and the Animal Welfare League.
Nicole Peete, 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class member remembers the 80’s and cassette tapes, at the “Glow Gala” 80’s Party fundraiser, held by the 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class, at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
John Heck and Katie Heck at Leadership Charlotte '80’s Glow Gala' fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Callie Stahl and BJ Jones, 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class members, in their finest 80’s outfits, at the “Glow Gala” 80’s Party fundraiser at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kimberly Rubino, 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class member and “Glow Gala” decorator with Linda Rubino at the “Glow Gala” 80’s Party fundraiser held at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Virgi Bondi supported the 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class fundraiser rocking the 80’s “Madonna” look at the “80’s Glow Gala” fundraiser held at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Cathi Dryburgh and Bill Dryburgh at the 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class “80’s Glow Gala” fundraiser at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bill Comber and Alexia Martin
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jackie Thornberry and TJ Thornberry, 2010 Leadership Charlotte Class member.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Theresa DaCosta and Paul DaCosta won the “Best 80’s Hair” award at the 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class “80’s Glow Gala” fundraiser at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Carrie Hussey and Evan Hussey at the Leadership Charlotte '80’s Glow Gala' fundraiser.
Scott Schroeder, Chad McCrory and Thomas Klein at Leadership Charlotte '80’s Glow Gala' fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Eric Loche and Jennifer Loche at Leadership Charlotte '80’s Glow Gala' fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVEE LINEBERRY
Miranda Fields at Leadership Charlotte '80’s Glow Gala' fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
“Hula Hoop” contest winners, Natasha Peet and Katie Van Dijk at the 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class “80’s Glow Gala” fundraiser held at the Kings Gate Country Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 2022 Leadership Charlotte “80’s Glow Gala” winners were John Heck, Katie Heck, BJ Jones, Teresa DaCosta, Paul DaCosta, Miguel Succedo, Cheyenne Young and Donna Barrett.
