Since former Charlotte Stone Crabs player Blake Bivens lost his wife, son, and mother-in-law, a Go Fund Me set up for him has quickly exceeded its goal of $50,000.
By Thursday afternoon, it had raised more than $87,924.
The Minor League Baseball community expressed their support and condolences to the family, including the Stone Crabs Booster Club.
"The Stone Crabs Booster Club and its members hold a special place in our hearts for the Bivens family," the club wrote along with a $100 donation. "Our deepest and sincerest condolences to Blake and his family during this difficult time."
Emily Bivens, 24, and 1-year-old Cullen were both killed by Emily's brother, Matthew Bernard, Sept. 3, according to law enforcement officials in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. Though few details have emerged about the crime, court documents revealed Emily's mother, Joan Bernard was found dead in the driveway by her sister-in-law, Rachel Jefferson, around 8 a.m.
This was about 30 minutes after Matthew knocked on Jefferson's door, hit her in the arm and ran off, a local news station in Virginia WPXI reported. Jefferson heard gunshots a few minutes later, she told police. She called 911 after she saw Joan's body. Police found the bodies of Emily and Cullen inside the home with gunshot wounds to the head, along with a dead dog.
Matthew Bernard faces three separate first degree murder charges, but it's unknown when he will appear in court, according to news reports. WPXI reported he is on suicide watch in the Pittsylvania County Jail. A motive for the slayings is not yet clear.
Police took items from the home including three cell phones, six cartridge cases, a sledgehammer, one empty Remington ammunition box, a Marlin Rifle, a .22 revolver, one bullet and bullet fragments, a blood draw, $583 in cash, a baby monitor, nail clippings, and a pair of nail clippers, according to a report from WDBJ7.
Since the slayings, Blake has posted photos of his family on Instagram three times.
There's his wife Emily holding his son, smiling in the baseball stadium. There's baby Cullen's first trip to the zoo, reaching a hand toward sea turtles floating behind aquarium glass.
Blake first posted on Instagram two days after the homicides, addressing his wife, son, and mother-in-law individually in the caption.
"Two days ago my heart was turned to ash," he wrote. "My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and can't be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them."
For his wife, he wrote she was the best wife and mother the world had ever seen.
"You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws," he said. "You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine."
To his son, he wrote in part, "My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can't breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. "
For his mother-in-law, he wrote, "Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I've ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I'm so glad y'all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I won't forget you."
