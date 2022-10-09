From left, Mistyblu Goodapple, Jersey College School of Nursing instructor Molly McPeek, and Haleigh Hidy. They and other students, alumni and staff have started a GoFundMe page to help fellow nursing students who have suffered losses from Hurricane Ian.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Mistyblu Goodapple's fellow nursing students at Jersey College created this memorial for her son Keoni who was killed by a driver while riding his bicycle in February.
PHOTO PROVIDED
ShorePoint Health in Port Charlotte has been feeding breakfast to Jersey College School of Nursing students and its own staff.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Former and present Jersey College School of Nursing students. Professor George Vega is in center.
PORT CHARLOTTE - When Mistyblu Goodapple's son was killed in February, her fellow nursing students rallied around her.
Keoni Kau, 15, was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a vehicle in Murdock.
Now Goodapple has stepped up to help the Jersey College School of Nursing students who have suffered severe losses from Hurricane Ian by spreading the word as to how the community can help.
She said a number of the school's 90 students have "lost everything," she said.
She is due to graduate this winter. There will be 11 in her graduation class.
Goodapple said she doesn't need clothing, but others are not so fortunate.
"The Largo campus gave us scrubs," she said.
This was because some, if not all, were unable to do their laundry.
"Others like me have been without power for 10 days, or water. Most of what we have isn't covered by insurance," Goodapple said. "Flood insurance was not required because we are not in a flood zone. We have a hole in our roof but thankfully only over our garage."
She said her pool pump and air conditioning were damaged.
"We are better than most," she said.
Goodapple said the Jersey College "will match what's raised on GoFundMe" and distribute it to students who need it the most.
After graduation, some of the nurses will work at ShorePoint Health while others will work at a Venice hospital.
"ShorePoint is giving free breakfast to staff and students," she said.
Goodapple said the goal of the GoFundMe is $15,000. As of Friday afternoon, $11,925 had been raised.
Anyone who wishes to donate adult and children's clothing and food can drop it off at the Jersey College at 2450 Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
