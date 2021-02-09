Kassidy Hopper brushes her Hereford limousine “Archie” prior to the Charlotte County Fair Youth Livestock Market Animal Sale Friday evening. She and 46 other youths displayed their animals for auction in Port Charlotte.
Kassidy Hopper brushes her Hereford limousine “Archie” prior to the Charlotte County Fair Youth Livestock Market Animal Sale Friday evening. She and 46 other youths displayed their animals for auction in Port Charlotte.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Lilly Shaw gives her steer “Willie” some encouragement prior to parading it in front of the large crowd.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Auction bidders, left to right, Anne and Jesse Lant and Jesse Macdonald hold up their number as they prepare to bid in the auction.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Jackson Grant, left, and brother Spencer are prepped before auctioning their prize hogs.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Hog owner Mackenzie Jackson, right, gets a hug from Jen Mulinix prior to the auction.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Army veteran of six years Clayton Martin, right, leads the group of children selling their animals in the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the auction.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Sierra Mulinix leads her steer during the auction.
Sun Photo by Sandy Macys
Landin Franklin parades his prized lamb in front of a large crowd at the auction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.