PORT CHARLOTTE - To honor region Gold Star Families, the Port Charlotte Garden Club is dedicating a memorial marker at 1 p.m. Saturday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
"This memorial marker has been proudly purchased by the PC Garden Club with fundraising efforts," said Sandi Witzke, a former PCGC president. "To promote the dedication, the club has partnered with Charlotte County Community Services (Tommy Scott) and is also working closely with Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch."
Other veterans groups along with Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will be in attendance, according to Witzke.
"Our local county commissioners and administration will be there and invitations have been extended to state officials as well," Witzke said. "We are so thrilled to be able to make this permanent contribution to residents of the county and most of all, to the Gold Star families in the area."
Other groups will be involved in the program such as the Port Charlotte High School band, ROTC and American Legion Post 110.
Witzke has been a supporter of the Gold Star Families program for many years.
"Gold Star Families is a nonprofit organization with many individual groups throughout the nation," she said. "During World War II, families hung banners (called a service flag) with blue stars to represent family members in the services. If the service member died in combat, the family changed the blue star to gold."
The organization started after World War I as the American Gold Star Mothers.
"The efforts that these individual groups and chapters have done over the years and continue to do to help other veterans and families of deceased veterans is remarkable," Witzke said. "Our goal is to honor the legacy of those families who have lost a loved one during military service."
According to its website, the mission of America’s Gold Star Families is to provide honor, hope and healing to those grieving any military loss through active duty service in the United States armed forces. All branches of service representing all conflicts are included.
The William R Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
