PORT CHARLOTTE - To honor region Gold Star Families, the Port Charlotte Garden Club is dedicating a memorial marker at 1 p.m. Saturday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

"This memorial marker has been proudly purchased by the PC Garden Club with fundraising efforts," said Sandi Witzke, a former PCGC president. "To promote the dedication, the club has partnered with Charlotte County Community Services (Tommy Scott) and is also working closely with Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch."


