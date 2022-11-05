PORT CHARLOTTE — Dozens gathered at The William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday for the unveiling of a Gold Star Families Memorial Marker honoring fallen troops.

Gold Star families are those whose family members died in the line of duty. 


The Memorial Marker Program

• The National Garden Clubs Inc. adopted the Blue Star memorial marker program in 1945 and works with state garden clubs to honor our fallen heroes all over the country. Initially it was just the Blue Star then evolved to including Gold Star Markers in 2015.

• The goal is to honor the legacy of those families who have lost a loved one during military service.

• Between the Blue Star and Gold Star markers, over two hundred markers have been dedicated in the state of Florida. Most are Blue Star Memorial Markers, as the Gold Star Marker program just began in 2015.

• With eight markers, Florida has more memorial markers than any other state with California being second.

• Although Charlotte County has three Blue Star Memorial Markers, this Gold Star Memorial marker will be the first in Charlotte County and the first in this region.

• The marker was purchased by the Port Charlotte Garden Club with fundraising efforts.

Source: Port Charlotte Garden Club

