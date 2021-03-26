The Rotonda Men’s Golf Association’s annual scholarship golf tournament was a success with 120 golfers playing March 25 at The Hills golf course at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club. The group plans to award 10, $1,000 scholarships to Lemon Bay High School graduates. For information about the association, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.
Golfing for scholarships
