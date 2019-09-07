Charlotte County residents have lost an estimated $120,000 to phone scams in the last month alone.
The scammers are impersonating employees from government agencies, like Social Security Administration, while asking for payment in the form of prepaid gift cards.
"Typically folks will not engage this particularly when prepaid products are mentioned," said Cpl. Paul Guyton, of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Economic Crimes Unit. "I think most people know that no government does business in gift cards. EBay and Apple gift cards have no value for federal agencies, but we always get those folks that for whatever reason, whether it's duress or gullibility, that they fall for it, and it's typically in the thousands of dollars."
Guyton said the Sheriff's Office usually gets calls and emails about people being solicited by these types of scammers but not participating. However, in the last month, more people have been falling for the scams and losing thousands of dollars.
Once the prepaid gift cards are bought and the code is given to scammers, there's no way to get the money back.
"It's gone," Guyton said. "It's not like a credit card that can be contested. It's their money they placed on that card. Then when they relinquish the number, it's used online."
Guyton said the cards are often used overseas in places like China and India. With iTunes gift cards, there's also a way to convert them back into cash, though it's not a process he is familiar with.
"We just had what we call a money mover, a mule, she was buying iTunes gift cards in a romance scheme," he said. "It was part of her job to do something from her end through iTunes in order to convert that money back to cash. She did not remember how because she was given step by step instructions over the phone."
Guyton said his advice for people receiving scam calls is simply to hang up the phone.
"Just hang up, don't participate," he said. "We tell people a legitimate agency like the Social Security Administration, they're not going to ask for payment of any sort."
Government agencies usually deal through the mail, but if they do call, they should give the person they're calling a way to verify their identity.
"A criminal will seek to keep them on the line, keep them interested... and finally engineer them to do their bidding," he said. "If someone from a government agency calls, and they're not okay with the solicited person hanging up to verify their identity and call back, they're not real. They are not legitimate."
