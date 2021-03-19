The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000 in North Port recently donated 10 graphing calculators to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s Venice Student Veterans of America chapter.
SCF student veterans and dependents will be able to offset the cost of school-related expenses, as each of the TI-84 calculators cost more than $100. The donated calculators will be loaned to students each semester.
Student Veterans of America works on five primary initiatives to provide the resources needed for military veterans to succeed in higher education and meaningfully contribute to civilian society: supporting campus chapters, advocacy, connecting alumni, investing in research, and developing partnerships with organizations to provide opportunities for deserving communities. The SCF Foundation and SVA work together to provide support for student veterans. SVA chapters exist at both SCF Bradenton and SCF Venice.
For more information on how to donate to SCF Veteran Services, visit SCF-Foundation.org or contact William Graydon, veteran advisor, at GraydoW@SCF.edu or 941-408-1446.
Fresh Jersey Tomatoes are Pandemic Heroes
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care presented a Pandemic Hero award to the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.
For five years, the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJTs), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, have held a toy drive over the holidays for kids in care at CBHC. Despite concerns that the pandemic would hinder donations, the FJTs and their founder, Nannette Leonard, decided to go forward with the annual event.
“2020 was an extremely challenging year on so many levels for our country and our community. It was important that we hold our fifth annual FJT toy drive,” said Leonard. “These children need and deserve the toys we collect this year more than ever.”
Thanks to the FJTs and the giving hearts of those in our community, 2020’s toy drive was a huge success — even surpassing the number of children helped in previous years. Because of the response, toys were also distributed to children through the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies, Valerie’s House and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
For more information, visit www.CBHCfl.org.
College news
The following students have earned a degree from Western Governors University in Utah:
• Donna Leitenberger of North Port
• Catherine Pope of North Port
• Arvonne Robinson of Port Charlotte
Cadets and students named to The Citadel’s fall 2020 dean’s list:
• Noah Neitlich of Osprey
• Armando Fontana of Arcadia
• William Mckenzie of Port Charlotte
Tyler Cardillo, of Punta Gorda received a master of science degree from Harding University in Arkansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.