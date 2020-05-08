The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, a nonprofit serving older adults and adults with disabilities, announced that Norma Iris Adorno has been named the chief operating officer.
"We are pleased to welcome Norma as a key member of our senior leadership team. Her focus on respect for people first, as well as her exceptional quality and process improvement experience in nonprofits, will be invaluable as we move forward in addressing the growing and unique needs of our aging and disabled adult community in Southwest Florida,” states CEO Marianne Lorini.
Adorno previously worked in health care in Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers. She has a master's degree in health care science from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Florida Gulf Coast University.
For more information about the Area Agency on Aging, which serves Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, go to www.aaaswfl.org or call 866-41-ELDER.
Brookdale Beach Day
Residents at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living were supposed to enjoy their annual day at Englewood Beach, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the outing was canceled. Employees, however, made the best of the situation and brought the beach to Brookdale. Residents enjoyed a beach scene with sand, beach balls and burgers.
New grads
Congratulations to the following new graduates from Tallahassee Community College:
Sierra Barrera, Hanna Strand, Alanna Masony, Emily Vaughn, Connor Warren and James Warren, of Punta Gorda.
Ben Surak and Julie Samuels, of Englewood.
Ivan Plancarte and Brittney Doerner, of North Port.
Ladeja Dennis, of Arcadia.
Anthony Lorusso, of Rotonda West.
Paige Pulliam, of Port Charlotte.
Congrats to the following new graduates from the University of Mississippi:
Steven Todd Hilding, of North Port.
Kendall Brooke Chavarria, of Punta Gorda.
Congrats as well to Cassandra M. Crosby, of Port Charlotte, who is receiving a law degree from the University of Mississippi.
Send your good news to newstips@yoursun.com.
