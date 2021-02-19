Alyson Burch, retail banking officer at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, accepted food donations recently at the bank and gave the collected non-perishables to the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes ongoing food drive.
The bank is among more than 20 drop-off locations throughout Charlotte County. Donations will be distributed through the Boys and Girls Club to families in need.
“We have a shopping cart on the front porch so people can just drop and go, or they can come inside,” said Burch. “The food drive will continue through March 31.”
For more information and a list of other drop-off sites, visit the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes Facebook page.
North Port Police Department receives Triple Excelsior rating
NPPD formally received a Triple Excelsior rating through the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) recently. It is the highest level of achievement a criminal justice agency can receive. Only 14 agencies out of roughly 400 in the state have this prestigious rating which demonstrates an exceptional commitment to law enforcement standards. In total, NPPD has been accredited for more than 20 years.
“I am extremely grateful and proud of everyone’s hard work and dedication to the city, the department, and the accreditation process,” said Chief Todd Garrison. “I would also like to specifically recognize our accreditation administrator, Tammie Wichers for an outstanding job getting us through the process. The amount of work behind the scenes is extremely daunting, and stressful at times. However, she would not be able to achieve success without the great team we have here at the NPPD. We will continue to stand committed to providing top notch professional police service to the citizens and visitors of the city of North Port.”
Brookdale Port Charlotte receives award
Brookdale Senior Living in Port Charlotte was awarded “Best of Senior Living” by A Place for Mom and SeniorAdvisor.com.
More than 20 communities in the Tampa area received this award to recognize their outstanding care for seniors in 2020. The best of senior living honor is determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.
College news
The following students made the dean’s list at The University of Tampa:
Gina Dattilo, of Punta Gorda
Daniel Ursu, of Port Charlotte
Katelyn Falcetano, of Punta Gorda
Robert Oettinger, of Punta Gorda
Juliette Vick, of Englewood
Hunter Scott, of Rotonda West, made the dean’s list at Miami University.
