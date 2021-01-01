The Buffalo Bills Backers of Port Charlotte recently donated to Shop with a Cop ($1000), Sheriff's Youth Ranch ($500), and Do the Right Thing ($500).

The club meets at All Stars Sports Bar in Port Charlotte whenever the Buffalo Bills play. Members collect money and distribute it to various youth groups and clubs each year.

"Even with the limited schedule and social distancing the club has managed to collect enough to help the above mentioned organizations," said Treasurer Cathy Gibbs. "In addition to these distributions we also gave $1000 to Special Olympics of Charlotte County; $250 each to PC Bandits, Charlotte Warriors, Santa's Helpers, Patriot Riders and Port Charlotte Lady Pirates.

Kiwanis club donates to students

When they learned of the need, members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club donated new underwear for students at Liberty Elementary School. They also donated cash to the school.


