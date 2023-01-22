Building association installs board
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association installed its 2023 president, executive board members and Board of Directors in December.
LTD Contracting President Adam Riley was installed as the president by FHBA Immediate Past President TJ Thornberry, Thornberry Custom Builders.
The 2023 CDBIA Board of Directors includes:
Associate directors: Trena Casa, Robin Lindecamp, Cindy Marsh Tichy, Nicholas Worden, Carlene Zeches, and PWB Ex-Officio Kris Proudfoot.
Builder directors: Beth Cantin-Brown, Rodney Luke, Kathy Kemeny, Blair McVety, Chad Peterson and Debra Thomas.
CDBIA Ex-Officio: Jim Anderson, Wendy Atkinson, Odette Embury, Zac Extejt, Colleen Ferrara, Suzanne Graham, Caryn Huff-Sufferling, Rick Ilmberger, Rick Kelley, Melanie Markel, Sharon Neuhofer, Don Riggs, TJ Thornberry, Tom Thornberry and Bill Truex.
Ukrainian women artists exhibiting in group show
FORT MYERS — Members of the National Association of Women Artists are exhibiting in a group show, “Changing Direction,” at the Lee County Alliance for the Arts.
Several of these artists hail from Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota Counties.
The exhibition closes on Jan. 26.
The Alliance for the Arts is at 10091 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers.
For more information, visit www.artinlee.org/event/changing-direction.
Eatery raises funds for children’s hospital
PORT CHARLOTTE — Chicken Salad Chick raised $4,134 for Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida at its “Family & Friends” events on Jan. 6-7, according to a news release.
Chicken Salad Chick invited families and friends of employees, as well as local first responders and other community members, to sample items from the menu and meet franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace.
“After breaking the record for this event last year in Fort Myers, we were absolutely thrilled to see Port Charlotte blow it out of the water by raising even more for Golisano Children’s Hospital,” said Kendal Potesta, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick. “We are so blessed to be in such a great community where people are willing to give generously to ensure that life-changing programs and services are available for local children diagnosed with cancer.”
The new restaurant is located at 1799 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
College news
Annabelle Colton, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Andre DeGonzague, of Port Charlotte, has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Parker Gastfield, of Port Charlotte, graduated in December with a bachelor of arts from the University of North Georgia.
Rylee Marin, of Punta Gorda, has been named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University in New York.
Katie Klein, of Port Charlotte, has been named to Maryland’s McDaniel College dean’s list.
The following students were named to the presidents list at Southern New Hampshire University: Nekeisha Monroe, Cheyenne Kline, Timothy Gurley, Kristina McCabe of Port Charlotte.
Zoe Williams, of Port Charlotte, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Anthony Mota, of Port Charlotte, was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 dean’s list.
