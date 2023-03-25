PUNTA GORDA — The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies recently received a $90,250 grant from United Way of Charlotte County to support its programs and services.
This grant is part of a distribution of community funding to local health and human service programs on behalf of the Charlotte County Commission, according to a news release.
Award recipients were vetted through the Community Impact Panel process by local volunteers who were asked to evaluate programs based upon community needs, measurable outcomes, financial transparency and accountability.
C.A.R.E is a certified rape crisis center and certified domestic violence shelter. Services include counseling, community education and free legal advocacy.
On March 12, Punta Gorda Women’s Club favorite historian, Charlotte Todd, regaled a crowd of nearly 100 attendees at the GFWC-Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, with details about Britain’s royals, past and present.
Their public and private lives and their hard work were detailed as Todd described their fashions and family lines. More than a dozen mannequins were dressed in period costumes, and a surprise Henry VIII replica showed up in full regalia, just in time to draw the winning numbers of the 50/50, two gift baskets and 16 door prizes.
The food and punch at High Tea were donated by club members.
FAMILY PROMISE RECEIVES GRANT
Family Promise of South Sarasota County received a $5,000 grant from Harold & Jacqueline Bladel Charitable Trust for the Bridge Housing Program.
The Bladel Foundation has been a supporter of the Bridge Housing Program since 2019 with annual grants to support the shelter program.
The Bridge Housing Program is a 60–90 day shelter program where families receive housing and meals through the support of local church congregations while working with a case manager to set and work toward goals, take financial and budgeting classes, work toward permanent housing and build financial independence.
College news:
• Emmersyn Doro, of Port Charlotte, was named to Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
• Makayla Pelletier, of Punta Gorda, and Madison Baptiste, of Port Charlotte were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the fall 2022 semester.
• Grant Tucker, of Port Charlotte, and Izabelle Lopez-Rivas of Port Charlotte, were named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College.
• Skylar Glastonbury, of Port Charlotte, was named to Tallahassee Community College fall 2022 dean’s list.
• Dylan Kearney of North Port, and Alexis Evans of Punta Gorda, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
• Gold stars for fall 2022 were awarded to Citadel cadets Brandon Gielow, of Englewood, and Noah Neitlich, of Osprey.
• Hannah McSwain, of Port Charlotte, and Sansaray Placek of Port Charlotte, earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Tampa in December.
• Jose Martinez, of Port Charlotte, was named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus for the fall semester.
• Patrixia Angelie Padirayon, of Port Charlotte, was named to the winter 2022-23 high honors list at Pomfret School in Connecticut.
