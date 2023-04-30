PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Imagination Library, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and a program of Gilstad Literacy Foundation, received a donation from Charlotte Harbor Rotary to support the program which mails a free book to enrolled children every month from birth until age 5, according to a news release.

Stephen Carter, club foundation chair, and Gerry Henwood, club president, presented the $5,000 check to Christine Zimmer, executive director of Gilstad Literacy Foundation.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments