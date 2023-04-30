The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, pose for a club photo immediately following their installation ceremony held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday, April 15th.
Stephen Carter, club foundation chair and Gerry Henwood, club president, with Christine Zimmer, executive director of Gilstad Literacy Foundation, Inc.
The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, pose for a club photo immediately following their installation ceremony held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday, April 15th.
Second place winner Benjamin Jiang of Pine View School, with his trophy.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Imagination Library, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and a program of Gilstad Literacy Foundation, received a donation from Charlotte Harbor Rotary to support the program which mails a free book to enrolled children every month from birth until age 5, according to a news release.
Stephen Carter, club foundation chair, and Gerry Henwood, club president, presented the $5,000 check to Christine Zimmer, executive director of Gilstad Literacy Foundation.
This is the seventh year Charlotte Harbor Rotary has donated to Charlotte County Imagination Library. Total donations to date are $32,500.
“These funds have provided 1,300 preschool children with a total of 15,600 free books,” Zimmer said.
Pine View student wins in MathcountsOSPREY — Pine View School student Benjamin Jiang placed second place in Florida’s recent Mathcounts competition, and will soon head to Washington, D.C., May 13-16 to represent the state of Florida at the national competition.
Jiang is one of four middle school students who will serve on Florida’s national team.
Mathcounts is a national enrichment club and competition program that promotes mathematics achievement through grassroots involvement in every U.S. state and territory. The Florida Engineering Society, and the Myakka Chapter of the FES, is a leading sponsor of Florida’s Mathcounts competition, primarily because it introduces students to STEM careers through contacts with engineers and other professionals who serve as volunteers.
“We’re so proud of all of our state competition winners who will represent Florida at the national competition, and we can’t wait to see how they perform,” said Jamie Graham, a member of the Florida Engineering Society, in a news release.
CHS LEO Club Whipple Chapter installs new officersPUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Lions Club held an installation ceremony for the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, and its new officers and members at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on April 15.
The new inductees are Skylar Napier, club president; Ashlyn Neice, club vice president; Brianna Terhune, club secretary; Morgan Black, club historian. Additional members installed were: Abigail Wasson, Stephanie Wagner, Angela Sanchez, Nicole Jacobs, Olivia Baran, Prim Deetz, Alexandra Lacabelli, Zoe Schwartz and Catie Woodin.
The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club was established in 2011. Members of the Leo Club have a passion for community service and the development of leadership skills. The LEO Club adviser is Christine Kist.
Family Promise receives grant for emergency fundsVENICE — Family Promise of South Sarasota County received a $4,000 grant from Plantation Community Foundation.
All grant funds will be used to provide emergency funding as needed by client families, as needs are identified by FPSSC’s staff. Examples of emergency funding use include the following: childcare expenses, car repairs and tires, counseling, emergency shelter, clothing and shoes, food and health care.
“Funding, such as this generous grant from Plantation Community Foundation, is paramount at this time as the number of families in Sarasota County spending more than 50% of their income on housing costs per month continues to increase,” Family Promise of South Sarasota County Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum stated in a news release. “We are thankful for Plantation’s continued support of our mission and awareness that these expenses can often be devastating for our families already struggling to make ends meet.”
