Pictured: Kathleen Malato, director of operations for Doherty Applebee’s Florida & Georgia, Janet Martire, foster parent support liaison, Jennifer O’Bryan, regional executive director, Lisa Alvarez, Applebee’s Hometown Hero of the Year, Misty Sweden, Licensing, Adoptions & Placements supervisor, Mike Rice, Kings Highway general manager, Alicia Liberatore, bartender at Kings Highway Applebee’s, Keith Villano, area director for Doherty Applebee’s, and Gerald Williams, Kings Highway general manager.
Punta Gorda City Council member Bill Dryburgh recently made an $800 donation to the Military Heritage Museum. The funds will be matched by the museum’s endowment account fund. Pictured are, from left, Lynne Matthews, president of the Military Heritage Museum, with Bill Dryburgh and Gary Butler, executive director for the museum.
Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger D. Eaton and staff recently presented C.A.R.E. with a donation.
When the 35th C.A.R.E. Ball to benefit the Center of Abuse and Rape Emergencies rolled around this year, Roger Eaton, the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court, and his staff presented C.A.R.E. with a donation of $19,876.
The funds were raised through the Clerk’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month events, including a bake sale, raffle baskets, and donations from Charlotte County jurors who elected to donate their juror pay to C.A.R.E.
“We have supported C.A.R.E. and its goals for years, and will continue to do so throughout my term as Clerk of Court,” Eaton said.
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies is a certified rape crisis center and certified domestic violence shelter for women and men in Charlotte County. For more information, visit carefl.org.
APPLEBEES SUPPORTS CAMELOT
PUNTA GORDA — The Doherty-owned Applebee’s restaurant in Punta Gorda presented a donation of $4,000 to Camelot Community Care, a nonprofit serving children and families experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health and substance abuse issues, recently.
The donations came from Applebee’s Hometown Hero program, which donated $1 to foster care charity from each kid’s meal sold from Dec. 5-10.
This year’s winner was Lisa Alvarez, a server at the Punta Gorda restaurant location. She was recognized for her decades-long work fostering children in need.
COLLEGE NEWS
Andrew DeHaven, of Englewood, earned a bachelor of science degree from Virginia’s James Madison University in December 2022.
Andie Ring, of Port Charlotte, was named to the Georgia Kennesaw State University fall 2022 president’s list.
