When the 35th C.A.R.E. Ball to benefit the Center of Abuse and Rape Emergencies rolled around this year, Roger Eaton, the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court, and his staff presented C.A.R.E. with a donation of $19,876.

The funds were raised through the Clerk’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month events, including a bake sale, raffle baskets, and donations from Charlotte County jurors who elected to donate their juror pay to C.A.R.E.


