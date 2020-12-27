Here is your latest dose of good news from the community:
Congratulations to the Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School students of the month for November. They include Junior Jackson Bopp, Freshmen Melissa Ho, Sophomore Noah Jennings and Senior Kaila Sukennikoff.
The following students who were selected by the faculty as FSWC students of the month for October: Kendall Carrico (grade 9), Garssair Augustin (grade 10), Nuha Jarrah (grade 12) and Alyssa Truisi (grade 11).
Band performs for seniors
The Port Charlotte High School band performed for residents of Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte a week before Christmas.
“The band members entertained our residents with a four part holiday concert on all four corners of our center,” said Jennifer L. Herrold, executive director at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte. “I am so impressed that high school students would want to volunteer their time to do such a heartwarming thing for our residents. We served fresh baked cookies and hot chocolate at the front entrance during their intermissions between quadrants. The residents truly appreciated this event and a few were brought to tears that these kids felt the need to entertain them during the holidays. One of our residents full on burst into to tears, which caused the staff to then do the same thing.”
Knights donate to St. Charles School
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 presented two checks to St. Charles Borromeo School recently. One was for $12,000 donated by Council membership for the school scholarship fund, and the second was for $1,000 raised by the Knights’ recent Thanksgiving smoked turkey dinner fundraiser.
