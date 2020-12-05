Adult automotive students in Dave Andrews' class at Charlotte Technical Center had an Angel Tree this year to provide local children with Christmas gifts.
"We had a 6-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, and completed the shopping as a class project," Andrews said. "I believe the students did a great job, and this project showed the students have pride in their community and how with some teamwork we can make someone's Christmas a lot better."
Kayakers clean up the bay
The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor held a cleanup event at Matlacha recently. The club does routine events to retrieve litter from areas throughout Charlotte Harbor and many of the canals. If you are interesting in joining the group, check out www.meetup.com/Kayak-Club-Outings-Events-for-Greater-Charlotte-Harbor.
Kids create cards for Veterans
Students from Deep Creek, East and Sallie Jones elementary schools created cards for veterans recently. They made 400 cards for the program “Cards for 10,000 Troops.”
Karyn Allen from the McQueen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 103 in Punta Gorda picked up the cards that will be distributed to veterans.
"The kids did a fabulous job," Allen said.
Books for kids
The Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH) is very thankful this holiday season. A book and toy drive held throughout November by Books-A-Million, located at 1825 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, brought in more than 500 items that will be distributed to economically disadvantaged children.
"Helping families have access to high quality children’s books and developmentally appropriate toys is an excellent way to support children’s literacy development and creative play experiences," said Beth Mueller, Lead Early Care and Education Specialist for the ELCFH. “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in our community. The items donated through Books-A-Million will be a wonderful surprise for the many children served through our agency.”
