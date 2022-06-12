More than 100 family, friend, and local residents gathered at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood recently to honor the 100th birthday of Brenda Lumsden.
Lumsden is lively, sprightly, brilliant, and humorous, her friends say. She also represents that “last great generation of World War II.”
Lumsden joined the U.S. Coast Guard as an enlisted seaman in 1943 and was quickly promoted through the ranks to an officer, serving as a lieutenant junior grade.
Retired Lt. Gen. Ron Watts, read letters from the U.S. Coast Guard Commandant and the current most senior enlisted non-commissioned officer. He also previewed an audio from the most recently retired female admiral who once commanded a Coast Guard vessel name SPARS, an acronym for the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve).
Members of the Guns N Hoses Pipes and Drums of SWFL played “Happy Birthday,” “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard anthem), “God Bless America,” and “Scotland the Brave” in honor of Lumsden’s heritage.
BOCA CARES GRANT
Ruth Hill, administrator of the St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, announced that the Center has received a $5,000 grant from Boca Cares.
The funding will be applied to the purchase of fresh poultry to supplement the Jubilee Center’s Healthy Proteins Program. Boca Cares is a philanthropic program funded by residents of the Boca Royale community in Englewood.
Boca Cares was formed to provide aid to local charities whose mission it is to empower and improve the lives of those less fortunate.
For more information, visit bocaroyalecares.com. St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, provides food, clothing and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless in the Englewood Community.
For more about the Jubilee Center, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org or call 941-474-3140.
LIBRARY SCHOLARS
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library awarded $2000 scholarships to three graduates of Lemon Bay High School.
Scholarship winners are Jonathan Wolvington, attending State College of Florida in Bradenton, pursuing a degree in engineering; Mackenzie Dawson, State College of Florida in Venice; and Sydney Budday, attending Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, with a major in biology-pre-med. For more about the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library, visit www.friendsofenglewoodfllibrary.org.
FAMILY PROMISE GRANT
Family Promise of South Sarasota County received a $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation made possible through the Jarrett Family Fund. Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a supporter of FPSSC since 2014 when FPSSC’s Board of Trustees was initially formed. The funds will be used for rental assistance through FPSSC’s Open Doors program.
Jennifer Fagenbaum, executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County said in an email, “Rising rental costs and the lack of attainable and affordable housing are causing a serious hardship for families in South Sarasota County. Due to the increase in rent expenses, local nonprofits are seeing the need for additional funding to be able to assist in preventing homelessness. Family Promise of South Sarasota County will continue to advocate with Gulf Coast Community Foundation to create affordable housing, but this grant is vital as a large number of families in Sarasota County are spending more than 50% of their income on housing costs per month.”
COLLEGE NEWS
Trinity Johnson and Peyton Namyslowski of Englewood, both freshmen, were named to the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Margaret Scarberry of Port Charlotte has been named to the University of Evansville in Indiana dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester.
Trace Allshouse of Punta Gorda graduated from the University of Mount Union in Ohio on May 14.
Patrixia Angelie Padirayon of Port Charlotte was named to the Winter 2021-2022 honors list at Pomfret preparatory school in Connecticut.
