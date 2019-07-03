If you live in Punta Gorda or Burnt Store Isles, your seawall fees aren't changing next year. 

The two assessment area will be "business as usual" for the upcoming fiscal year, based on city documents. 

The city's outlook for both residential areas doesn't show any change as far as annual payments for residents; however, the yearly fee could go down in the coming five years (minus the risk of future hurricanes).

Punta Gorda Isles

The tentative annual assessment for PGI is $650 per single-family residence, which represents no change over FY 2018-2019. For all other properties, the assessment is $.068 per square foot of land lying less than 120 lineal feet from the seawall.

Burnt Store Isles

The tentative annual assessment for BSI is $555 per single family residence, which represents no change over FY 2018-2019. For all other properties, the assessment is $.058 per square foot of land lying less than 120 lineal feet from the seawall.

 

