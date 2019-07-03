Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.