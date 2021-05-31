The 35th Charlotte County Public Schools High School mock trial competition was held virtually recently with the assistance of the Charlotte County Bar Association.
The champion Charlotte High School mock trial team was coached by David Riley, and Steven S. Leskovich and Stephanie Powers as attorney coaches.
The team consisted of Anna Briscoe, Roxana Manta, Emma Buck, Tristan Obando, Emma Giordano, Hannah Richardson, Olivia Harper, Michael Roy, Enzo Laurenti, Danyel Yurkovitch and Samantha Mahler.
FSW Collegiate High School was the mock trial runner-up.
The FWS Collegiate High School was coached by Teresa Palmer and Deana Sisk, attorney coach.
The FWS Collegiate High School mock trial team consisted of Ashleigh Dilger, Aiden Kelley, Jade Eisenhaur, Riley Kelley, Ayrn Francis, Justis Sisk, Barbara Habas, Kylie Stephens, Travis Hicks, Andrew Vasile, Melissa Ho and Areyel Yurkovitch.
North Port man wins speech contest
Allen Black, a local retiree from North Port, won the 2021 District 48 Toastmasters annual international speech contest.
Black will represent the southwest Florida district at Toastmasters International World Championship of Public Speaking title.
Black is originally from Greenville, Kentucky, where he was a health care worker in Cincinnati for 37 years.
In 2018, Black moved to Florida and joined North Port Toastmasters and was just elected as the club’s president for 2021-2022. He is also a member of Venice Toastmasters Club and is the president of the Island Walk Players, a theater group for senior citizens.
In his speech titled, “Mom’s Little Brass Ring,” Black talked about the legacy his mother left him. After raising a family, she returned to college and got her degree. She gave her son, Allen, a brass ring to wear as a reminder that he should “Never give up. Everyone has goals, but it is only those who persevere who achieve their dreams.”
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club.
College news:
Joseph Joyce, of North Port, was named to the liberal arts dean’s list at Hamline University College in Minnesota.
Alexis Assha, of Punta Gorda FL, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at berry college in Georgia.
Alexander Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte, has been named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.