The North Port Buckeyes have started up weekly food drives when they meet to watch their Ohio State University Buckeyes football games at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

If you would like to come and watch, please bring donated canned goods or boxed food each game. These donations will go to Awaken Church in North Port.

For more information, call 941-391-4663.

Upcoming games include

Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m. vs. Tulsa

Sept. 25 vs. 7:30 p.m. Akron 

Oct. 2 vs. Rutgers  

Oct. 9 noon vs Rutgers 

Oct. 23 vs. Indiana 

Oct. 30 vs. Penn State  

Nov. 6 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 13 vs. Purdue

Nov. 20 vs Mich. State

Nov. 27 vs. Michigan

Florida SouthWestern State College receives grant 

Florida SouthWestern State College received a $20,550 grant from the Truist Foundation to expand and purchase new equipment for FSW’s Associate in Science degree in Digital Art and Multimedia Production program.

“FSW’s Digital Arts program trains students to become creative thinkers, inventors, and leaders of tomorrow,” said Ryan Wurst, professor of digital art. “This grant will provide access to essential equipment of the future like virtual reality, digital fabrication, and motion capture. We believe in building a future-thinking workforce that is adaptable to rapidly changing technologies, and with this grant, the Truist Foundation is making our students’ dreams a reality.”

Florida SouthWestern has campuses in Punta Gorda, Naples, Hendry County and its main campus in Fort Myers.


Florida SouthWestern will hold an Adult Learners’ Resource Fair from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Building J, at the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Current and potential adult learners and their families are invited to attend. Activities, games on the lawn, popcorn, and snow cones will be available for attendees and their families. 

Registration is not required. For more information, contact Amber McCown, director, FSW Admissions, at (239) 489-9226 or amber.mccown@fsw.edu.

COLLEGE NEWS

Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 dean's list includes the following local strudents:

Abbie Butler of Venice

Selah Grenewood of Punta Gorda

David Batcher of Punta Gorda 

Joseph Sargent of Port Charlotte

Marilyn Wild of Nokomis

Logan Vogt of Port Charlotte

David FitzGerald of Port Charlotte

Heather Logan of Punta Gorda

Roy Martinez of Port Charlotte

Eufemia Knowlton of Port Charlotte

Nicola Pietripaoli of North Port

David Silva of Port Charlotte

Robert Rowe of Venice

