Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda announced that registered nurses Geaciel Del Toro and Lyndsey Bears have been selected to receive Nursing Excellence Awards.
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was open to qualifying nurses working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Both Del Toro and Bears were chosen from multiple nominations for their outstanding contributions in the areas of patient care, service and innovation.
“We are fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Geaciel and Lyndsey; nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Tara McCoy, CCEO at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front-line heroes like Geaciel and Lyndsey, we are pleased to acknowledge their important contributions.”
Honor roll
The following students were named to the honor roll at Kumon Math and Reading Center of Port Charlotte:
Logan Abushahin, Lucas Abushahin, Luke Brewster, Matthew Coovert, Alexis Cruz, Kayla Daniels, Rocco DePaolo, Devin Desai, Carson Jiang, Anjalee Lobo, Arpan Lobo, Devdaan Lobo, Pranaam Lobo, Stephen Lybrand, Mallory Mizell, Mennah Mostafa, Priscilla Naik, Suhaana Naik, Vihaan Naik, Aashi Patel, Akshara Patel, Ansh Patel, Aveer Patel, Bhumi Patel, Janvi Patel, Khushi Patel, Omy Patel, Smruti Patel, Michael Robbins, Vincent Stefoglo, Ethan Sunter, Jonathan Wei and Madison Wei.
Kumon is a year-round, supplemental program in math and reading with students studying lessons at individual pacing. For more information, call 941-764-7890.
