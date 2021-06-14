Linda Meeks is passionate about the mission of HOPE for North Port, "to provide spiritual and emotional support to vulnerable children and families in our city through education and resource partners."
Linda took an opportunity as a Park Lane Representative and stylist to raise more than $350 funds for HFNP with a jewelry fundraiser online.
Linda said, "It has been a trying time during 2020 and 2021. Our young children are suffering on so many levels and HFNP provides help for our children and for our families, changing the family as a whole."
If you would like more information and to support the mission of HOPE for North Port by volunteering or donating, visit www.hopefornp.org.
Pregnancy Careline Center
Pregnancy Careline Center provides support for pregnant mothers in need. Through the gifts of organizations like St. Maximilian Kolbe Knight of Columbus, they are able to provide services to expecting mothers or those who find themselves challenged to make ends meet.
Among the offerings at Pregnancy Careline Center Services are free pregnancy tests, clothes, diapers, food, formula, baby furniture and in some cases material assistance like towels, sheets and furniture. All of the programs and classes are free.
On June 4, the St. Max Knights of Columbus Council 11483 presented a check for $3,000 which was collected during a "Baby Bag Drive" to Pregnancy Careline at their location, 1685 Tamiami Trail, Unit 4, Port Charlotte.
College news
Bonnie Ann McAlonan, of Punta Gorda, has received a doctor of pharmacy degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as a master in public health degree.
Eliza Quillen, of Osprey, recently graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Rylee Blair Marin, of Punta Gorda, was named to Clarkson University's dean's list in New York.
Brooke Ollerenshaw, of Port Charlotte, made the dean's list at Cumberland University in Kentucky.
Tori Thompson, of Port Charlotte, Charlotte, made the dean's list at Cumberland University in Kentucky.
Noah Roderiques, of Venice, made the dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.
Marie Gurnon, of Venice, made the dean's list at DePauw University in Indiana.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.