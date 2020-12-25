The Charlotte Warriors won the District 1 Junior Varsity title recently in the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships in Orlando. The Warriors mitey mite team finished second nationally in their section.
The three-day long Pop Warner National Championship was hosted by Florida Citrus Sports at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, and includes nearly 200 teams from around the country. The event followed strict safety protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing except when performing, social distancing and limits on the number of participating teams.
"This has been a tough year and unfortunately many teams across the country have had to make the difficult decision to cancel their seasons," said Lisa Moroski, Pop Warner's National Cheer & Dance commissioner. "But for those teams in Pop Warner and across the broader cheer and dance community who had a season this fall, we wanted to make sure they all had an opportunity to participate in an event where they could celebrate the season and compete for a national title."
Women With A Mission support Shop with a Cop
On Dec. 16, Women With A Mission, presented a check for $500 to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell for the annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Murdock.
ParrotHead Club collects toys from local kids
Charlotte Harbor ParrotHead Club teamed up with the Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments and raised nearly $5,000. The club also collected toys for local kids.
College news
Alex Assha, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Berry College in Georgia.
Grace Smiles, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Isabella Smith, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Patricia Simons, of Venice, was named to the dean's list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Dillon Marksbury, of Englewood, graduated with a master of business administration degree from The University of Tampa.
Kyle Hogan, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor of science in sport management from The University of Tampa.
Orell Richmond, of North Port, graduated with a master of science in criminology and criminal justice from The University of Tampa.
Payton Cusimano, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor of arts in advertising and public relations from The University of Tampa.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
