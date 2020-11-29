Fishermen’s Village is proud to announce Rebecca Centeno has joined the Fishermen’s Village Management Team as vice president of Punta Gorda Hospitality.
Rebecca has worked in the field of hospitality for years and has had Punta Gorda as her stomping grounds since the 1980s. She loves Fishermen’s Village and Punta Gorda. Most recently, she was a general manager overseeing 180 rooms in Charlotte County.
Many may remember Rebecca as the little girl from local Punta Gorda restaurant Elena’s, working the cash register and putting a smile on customers’ faces.
Honor student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Jaylee Ciaschini, an 11th grader at Charlotte High School of Punta Gorda, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders of 2020.
The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Jaylee's nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Florida based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the two-day Congress, Jaylee Ciaschini will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
For more information, visit www.FutureDocs.com.
FSW unveils virtual open house experience and information sessions
Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) has unveiled its new virtual open house experience for future students.
The virtual open house offers pathways for students who are coming straight out of high school, adult students, and transfer or returning students. Each pathway provides information and guidance specifically tailored to each type of student, including links to FSW degree programs, FAFSA and scholarship information, job placement rates, as well as videos featuring students, programs and FSW admissions representatives guiding future students through the steps.
The experience also offers live, virtual information sessions scheduled throughout the semester. Upcoming information sessions will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 9, and 15.
The application deadline for students new to FSW is Nov. 30.
The virtual open house experience and registration for the live information sessions can be found on the FSW website at https://www.fsw.edu/explore.
