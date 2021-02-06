The First United Methodist Church recently invited teens from Young Life to conduct three services.
"These young people were truly inspiring," said Nanette Leonard, public relations consultant for the church. "They conducted services and gave readings to the congregation."
Young Life is a religious organization that consists of a group of adults who volunteer and sacrifice their personal time, leave their comfort zone and cross over into the world of kids.
MLK Day cleanup
The Charlotte County Democratic Club, led by John Washburn, recently had 13 volunteers clean up Peachland and Olean boulevards in Port Charlotte in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They also cleaned up the green space in front of the club office at 3596 Tamiami Trail.
"We also donated and collected over 35 bags of food for local food pantries this week," said Fran Dance, chair of the communications committee for the club. "If Democrats wish to donate, they can bring non-perishables to the office Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m. to noon."
Officers give presentation at Imagine School
North Port Police Department Traffic Unit Officers Aaron Nick and AJ Fisher visited Imagine School in North Port recently. They gave a presentation on alcohol and law enforcement, driving under the influence, as well as giving facts about how driving under the influence can affect you in the long term. The officers shared personal stories and cases from their experiences while utilizing the “fatal vision” goggles which mimic blood-alcohol content.
It was all a part of a week-long program about alcohol awareness. Students went through the history of the substance, how it can affect families, and how it can affect brain development.
College news:
Kira Ferner, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Rena Viele, of Englewood, was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Matthew Keegans, of Placida, has earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama.
Email your good news to sue.erwin@yoursun.com
