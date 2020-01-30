crash

Fire & EMS crews extricated a woman after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.

After a vehicle flipped over on northbound Interstate 75 Thursday morning, a good Samaritan sloshed through a ditch of ankle deep water to carry a 2-year-old girl out of the car.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at mile marker 158, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

The 24-year-old female driver was trapped in the car, requiring heavy extrication, which means crews had to elevate and stabilize the car before they were able to cut it open to get her out.

The driver and child were both transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said the child was uninjured, thanks to proper restraints and the use of a car seat.

The good Samaritan was also treated for minor cuts he received getting the child out of the car.

