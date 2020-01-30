After a vehicle flipped over on northbound Interstate 75 Thursday morning, a good Samaritan sloshed through a ditch of ankle deep water to carry a 2-year-old girl out of the car.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at mile marker 158, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The 24-year-old female driver was trapped in the car, requiring heavy extrication, which means crews had to elevate and stabilize the car before they were able to cut it open to get her out.
The driver and child were both transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said the child was uninjured, thanks to proper restraints and the use of a car seat.
The good Samaritan was also treated for minor cuts he received getting the child out of the car.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.