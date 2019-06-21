PORT CHARLOTTE — Construction on the first phase of a new Lake Betty Park could begin next year. That's what about two dozen residents who showed up to share ideas about the rebuild plan in one of the county's older neighborhoods, Parkside, heard from an architect recently.
The mood was supportive and enthusiastic, even though few of the attendees have young children or teenagers.
Teenagers and older children are the focus of the park's renovation plans, landscape architect Jeff Nagle told the audience at two presentations Tuesday.
County officials are proposing using an estimated $1.7 million of future penny sales tax funds for this project, if voters approve another six years of the county tax option.
For this younger population, designers are proposing adding as many new features as possible, to include a court for a new game called gaga ball, that is like a less aggressive form of dodge ball, Nagle said. Other amenities would include a pumper track for bikes, an obstacle course, a rope climbing web, a workout station, and a short walking trail. Plans also include a kayak launch, a replaced pier on the water, more parking and restrooms.
"My concern right now (for Lake Betty) is making sure it's a place that teens want to come," said Team Parkside member Jim Fendrick. "This needs to be so attractive that teens will say, 'We need to go to the park,' and not go drink somewhere."
More trees and shrubs are a big part of the renovation, Nagle said, but they would be added so as to maintain line of sight through out the park. This helps with security.
Nagle invited residents to make requests, saying plans were not yet set in stone.
Resident Kinga Cook asked for a community garden that would accommodate those with physical challenges. Nagle said the park might have a rain garden, but would not have staff to manage an activity site such as a community garden.
The rain garden would be filled with grasses and flowering plants that act as a water quality enhancer for the water next to the park. Lake Betty is actually the wide end of a canal.
Resident David Wilson requested that the outer boundary of the park along a low-tree section of Conway Boulevard, be planted like a traditional Florida flats. That would be scrub pines filling the canopy and palmetto covering the ground.
Cook told the Sun she understood the problems with offering a community garden, but is disappointed the park is not more focused on senior citizens.
Surveys done for the county's park master plan show that Parkside is one of the few areas of the senior-skewed county that has a lot of children. Many of the small single family homes are rentals.
Several years ago, the county applied a point system to rank its many parks to see where to invest funds first. Lake Betty and McGuire Park in Parkside both ranked highest. The McGuire rebuild was finished last year, complete with a popular water feature for small children.
Fendrick said McGuire Park has been transformed from a haven for drugs and sexual activity to a popular site for young families. The parking lot went from mostly empty to full, he said.
A rebuild of Lake Betty could transform that location, he said.
"It's going to create demand for living close to them," he said of renovated parks.
