Goodwill's MicroEnterprise Institute is offering a six-week virtual program to educate aspiring small business owners on the skills that accompany being a successful entrepreneur.
Classes are offered to residents in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.
According to Goodwill MicroEnterprise Institute & Community Education Program Coordinator Dorothy Browning, MicroEnterprises make up 90% of businesses in Southwest Florida. These types of businesses generally have five or fewer employees and takes $50,000 or less to start up.
Browning said the program has turned out over 900 graduates within the past 10 years, with 460 businesses resulting from those formerly enrolled, including Studio 8 Dance and A&R Tree Service in Port Charlotte. From construction to beauty businesses, many local companies are built on the foundation of the program.
The curriculum was developed by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation that promotes the growth of entrepreneurship and the skillset required to be your own boss. The program is designed to help students start a business or stabilize their existing business.
"It helps individuals develop the feasibility plan for their business," said Browning.
The course facilitator is Linsey Upoff, former owner of an AC company. Course coaches include Steve Johnson, former owner of a technology company, Nicolette Sanders, owner of Change Consulting Solutions, and Inke Schirrmacher, former owner of an agricultural company.
Subject matter experts include Theresa Ayers, an SBDC consultant who specializes in Social Media marketing, Barbara Langdon of Monumentum discussing developing a marketing plan, Debbie Reynolds discussing business insurance issues and Terry Cramer discussing legal issues, to name a few speakers.
"They get the benefit of the coaches' questions and discussions to help guide them," said Browning. "I think this is the 'secret sauce' of the class."
Class attendees will spend 40-45 minutes in breakout groups on Zoom with a business coach and a subset of the class applying the derived lessons directly to their own business model.
For those out of income, the cost to take the course is $80. The remaining cost for most participants is supported by fundraisers and the support of local foundations. "Individuals can take the class for free thanks to scholarships provided by Steve Johnson and the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda."
Browning forsees the program returning to physical classes in the future when it is safe to do so. "We hope to bring all the graduates of our virtual classes back together for a proper graduation," she said. For now, classes will remain online.
This year's virtual classes are offered in intervals including Feb. 8 to March 18, Feb. 22 to April 1, and March 29 to May 6, each Monday and Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise or contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106 ext. 2215.
