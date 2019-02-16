Most meetings of Charlotte County Republican clubs focus primarily on politics and take place in a nice, quiet meeting room somewhere, like in Punta Gorda or Englewood.
Equipment consists usually of a PA system and a PowerPoint projector.
Not this time.
With the loud, steady rat-tat-tat of pistol fire in the background recently, the locale for the Charlotte County Republican Club and the West County Republican Club membership was the Babcock Webb Public Shooting Range, deep in the woods off Tuckers Grade south of Punta Gorda.
The meeting subjects were gun safety and marksmanship.
It was a project, jointly, for Ray Corcoran, vice president of the West Charlotte County club, and Gene Murtha, Charlotte County Republican Club president.
Murtha credited Corcoran for the idea.
“It’s a matter of safety and how to use guns, as part of our Second Amendment rights. With a great facility like this back here, it’s been fantastic. We had a great turnout.”
Corcoran said he carries a gun and thinks everyone should.
“Once you have a gun and a permit to carry it, you need to learn how to use it. You can protect yourself, but hopefully you’ll never have to use it,” he said.
The instructor for the shooters was Steve Gardiner, chief instructor of American Firearms Training, LLC, of Englewood. He’s a NRA-certified range safety officer and a member of the West County GOP club.
Eighteen members of the two clubs participated — some with their own equipment, others with guns and hearing protection provided by the range. They shot at targets backed by a massive mountain of sand.
One of the shooters was Connie Marks, of Englewood, a snowbird from Massachusetts. She excelled, obliterating a small target, using a revolver.
Marks said she has a license but not a weapon, yet.
“I want to practice, practice, practice. I want to know what I’m doing,” she said. “I pray I’d never have to use it, but it’s better to have it than not have it if something terrible happens.”
