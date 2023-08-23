Christian Ziegler

Christian Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner and is now chairman of the Florida Republican Party.

TALLAHASSEE - The Republican Party of Florida continued in July to expand its lead in registered voters.

Data posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,244,138 registered voters as of July 31, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,676,087.


   
