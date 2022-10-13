Rocco Salvatori, vice president for Florida Professional Firefighters, spoke about the widespread loss suffered by emergency workers in the impacted areas: "There's firefighters in this room who lost everything."
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Thursday to announce $2 million in disaster aid to first responders, awarded through the Florida Disaster Fund.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sheriff Bill Prummell pose for a photo with presentation checks for the four organizations represented at the press conference.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $2 million award to help first responders and their families recover from Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis visited the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Utilities Road on Thursday, where he made the announcement to a room of local residents and Sheriff's Office staff.
DeSantis, joined by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, praised first responders for their efforts providing disaster relief.
"They may be suffering the same or more back at their place," DeSantis said.
To help first responders who have suffered home damage or loss, he announced $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund would be awarded to provide aid.
The funding will be split four ways — $500,000 each — to four organizations: the Florida Sheriffs Association, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters.
Prummell, who serves as secretary for the Florida Sheriffs Association, thanked DeSantis for the announcement and his continued support for law enforcement.
"We are one team, we have one mission: To make Florida a great and safe place," Prummell said. "We're going to bounce back from this."
Steve Zona, president of the Florida State FOP, also expressed his thanks to DeSantis for the announcement.
"The governor backs law enforcement every single day," Zona said.
Florida Professional Firefighters Vice President Rocco Salvatori said the funding would go a long way to assisting firefighters who have lost homes while helping protect others.
"There's firefighters in this room who've lost everything," Salvatori said.
The Florida Disaster Fund has raised approximately $45 million, according to DeSantis. Earlier in the week, the governor and his wife, Casey DeSantis, announced the fund's first disbursement would be $1 million to local volunteer groups on the ground in hurricane impact areas.
DeSantis also noted that the $2 million award would not be the end of disaster aid for first responders.
"We'll be back," DeSantis said.
He also spoke about the status of infrastructure repairs on Pine Island and Sanibel Island; repairs to the mainland bridges for both islands were planned in tandem with workers and material being landed on the islands by boat and helicopter.
