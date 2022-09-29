PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to marshal the resources to help Charlotte County recover from Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis gave an update on recovery work at the Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda on Thursday, joined by first lady Casey DeSantis, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
The governor flew into the area through Punta Gorda Airport, which he noted had sustained some damage but remained functional.
"We're surveying the damage right now," DeSantis said at the news conference.
Other speakers include Eric Silagy, CEO of Florida Power and Light, who said that 20,000 workers had been activated to restore power to customers on the state's western coast.
"We're going to continue to work 24/7 to do so," Silagy said.
He estimated that approximately 1.2 million people were currently without power across the affected areas. However, that does not count the 700,000 customers whose power was since restored by Thursday afternoon.
DeSantis and his wife also highlighted the fundraising efforts being done through FloridaDisasterFund.org, which has raised over $2 million for relief efforts within the past day.
"We are so proud of the people of southwest Florida," Casey DeSantis said during the news conference.
Distribution centers for meals and rallying points for people to contact insurance providers will be swiftly arriving in the area, according to state officials.
State agencies and utility companies have also brought several mobile cell towers to Charlotte County and surrounding areas to help restore communication.
Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, urged residents to be cautious when seeking insurance payouts, particularly when people come along offering quick fixes.
“People are vulnerable right now, and they are going to be looking for a solution,” Patronis said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.