DeSantis Press Conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda on Thursday.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY

PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to marshal the resources to help Charlotte County recover from Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis gave an update on recovery work at the Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda on Thursday, joined by first lady Casey DeSantis, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.


