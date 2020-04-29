DeSantis says Florida will reopen slowly, methodically

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a COVID-19 news conference Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to announce his plan to reopen the state.

The plan -- called "SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP. Plan to Re-Open FL" -- is expected to address when restaurants can reopen for inside and outside dining.

You can watch the press conference at https://thefloridachannel.org/ .

