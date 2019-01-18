Amy Stone spent part of a busy morning Thursday at the Englewood Farmers Market explaining to people how the government shutdown will impact their benefits.
It boils down to this: People who rely on federal SNAP funds to help them buy food should get a larger-than-usual allotment Sunday. But they should plan on making it last, since it’s likely the last one they can count on until the partial government shutdown ends.
Stone is the SNAP manager at Englewood Farmer’s Market, which sees many customers each week on market day.
Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — formerly the Food Stamp Program and known as SNAP — have reusable plastic cards they can use to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Some go to the Farmers Market because the market will match their SNAP purchases up to $40, meaning they can get $80 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We are the third-highest Farmers Market for SNAP users in the state,” said Lee Perron, Englewood Farmers Market manager.
But the future of the program is cloudy. SNAP recipients will get their February benefits early in an allotment Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
However, if the government remains partially shut down, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Brandon Lipps, USDA’s acting deputy undersecretary, don’t know what will happen to SNAP users in March.
Government is at a stalemate over the border funding between President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress. During the shutdown, multiple funding packages have been approved in Congress, but all lacked the funding for a border wall.
“The president has been quite clear about what he expects to see in the appropriations package,” Perdue told reporters Tuesday, referring to the border wall.
Meanwhile, the short-term bill approved in December only keeps SNAP and Women In Children — a program known as WIC that dispenses formula, cereal, peanut butter, free milk and cheese for children under age 5 — funded through February.
“We know this is a time of great uncertainty, and no doubt anxiety for people who rely on SNAP and are dealing with tough times,” Lipps said.
Lipps said the federal government needs about $4.8 billion to cover all food assistance programs through February. In March, the government could dip into the $3 billion contingency fund to issue benefits for SNAP users. However, that wipes out the fund and doesn’t fully cover nationwide monthly benefits if the partial federal government shutdown continues.
Without SNAP benefits, many local residents will be left without food or financial help with their grocery budgets to feed their children and, or themselves.
Help for federal employees
The shutdown also created a new group of people who aren’t accustomed to needing help getting food on the table: federal workers. These employees without paychecks can’t apply for food stamps because Department of Agriculture workers have also been furloughed and aren’t at work to process SNAP applications.
Many whose food stamps will run out by the middle of February may turn to pantries, food banks, churches and possibly even the homeless coalition for a weekly free meal.
Howard Goodrich, executive director of Englewood Helping Hand, said his organization isn’t prepared for a huge influx of residents in need. With red tide hitting Englewood, Helping Hand saw an increase of food pantry users from about 280 a month to nearly 400. Now the pantry is open twice a month to help residents.
“We don’t have a plan in place yet, but we will,” Goodrich said. “We will turn to All Faith’s Food Bank. We will ask for donations from the community. Our third option, which we really don’t want to do, is to take from the funding we would give for rental and electric bill assistance. Food comes first. We know people need help with rent, but people need to feed their children. We will have to give less for rental assistance.”
All Faiths Food Bank food distributions will continue. However, a long-term shutdown will also impact federal safety net food programs such as school breakfast and lunch.
“All Faiths Food Bank is preparing to respond and is confident the community will rally to support,” said All Faiths representative Elodie McCartney Ward in a release to local pantries.
Another local food pantry, the Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church, expects Sarasota’s All Faiths Food Banks to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables this weekend as part of the federal SNAP program.
After that, in light of partial shutdown, Jubilee Center administrator Ruth Hill and outreach manager Pat Knox are unsure if the mobile truck will come to Englewood. The center’s food pantry helps 250 to 300 Englewood-area, working poor families and seniors with limited Social Security and other income.
This week, St. David’s pantry usage is slow. Neither Hill nor Knox would speculate how many, if any, furloughed federal employees live in the area.
Hill, who had been a social worker in Ohio, questioned whether federal employees even realize what local services are available to them. Services, like the food pantry, are services federal government employees may never have thought they would need.
Florida has one of the highest numbers of SNAP retailers in the country. Across the state 16,176 retailers redeemed nearly $4.8 billion in benefits last year, according to a Department of Agriculture fiscal report.
Sun staff writer Steve Reilly contributed to this article, which also included information from the Tampa Bay Times.
