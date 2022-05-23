Gov. Ron Desantis appeared in Cape Coral on Monday to announce the "Hometown Heroes" program, which will provide financial assistance to first-time home buyers working in law enforcement, teaching, and other designated positions.
Department of Economic Development Secretary Dane Eagle speaks Monday morning in Cape Coral as a part of the announcement of Hometown Heroes; Eagle praised the program and DeSantis' overall leadership for drawing new residents to the state.
Gov. Ron Desantis appeared in Cape Coral on Monday to announce the "Hometown Heroes" program, which will provide financial assistance to first-time home buyers working in law enforcement, teaching, and other designated positions.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DiFIORE
Department of Economic Development Secretary Dane Eagle speaks Monday morning in Cape Coral as a part of the announcement of Hometown Heroes; Eagle praised the program and DeSantis' overall leadership for drawing new residents to the state.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DiFIORE
Cape Coral Police Department Officer Ashton Wolfe speaks during a news conference held in his city Monday morning about the Hometown Heroes announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CAPE CORAL - While in Cape Coral early Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the "Hometown Heroes" housing program.
It starts June 1.
The program helps Florida residents in more than 50 "critical professions" to purchase their first home, according to a news release. Among them are police officers, health care professionals, firefighters, teachers, veterans, active military and childcare employees, among others.
“In Florida, we value the contributions of our police, firefighters, teachers and nurses,” DeSantis said in the news release. “Our hometown heroes are the backbone of Florida communities and making sure that they can afford to be homeowners is a great way to give back to them and support the future of the American Dream.”
The $100 million program is a part of DeSantis' "intent to support the total of nearly $363 million appropriated for affordable and workforce housing in the 2022-2023 budget, the highest total in 15 years," the news release stated.
Florida Housing and Finance Corporation will administer the program.
“Florida Housing is extremely grateful to those who have remained committed to serving their communities, especially during these challenging financial times,” Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price stated in the news release. “Hometown Heroes will provide the financial assistance necessary to help these hardworking individuals finally achieve the American Dream of homeownership, and we look forward to the positive impacts this accomplishment will have on so many Florida families.”
Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle also spoke during the meeting.
“DEO is proud to stand beside Gov. DeSantis as he prioritizes our state’s vital workers, including our first responders, nurses, and teachers,” Eagle stated. “These men and women are heroes who ensure our communities’ crucial needs are met, and we are grateful to take part in this initiative to show our gratitude.”
Those seeking to qualify will need to touch base with a "participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county," the news release said.
"Eligible borrowers will receive up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount (up to a maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a 0%, non-amortizing, 30-year deferred second mortgage," it stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.