Gov. Ron DeSantis has renewed the appointment of Sarasota-based technology entrepreneur Joel Schleicher to the governing board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Schleicher was first appointed to the volunteer citizen board in 2017. His new term will be four years, the governor’s office announced Friday.
The board is currently made up of nine unpaid, citizen volunteers appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The full board is described by the district as having 13 members representing 16 counties in the region stretching from Levy County in the north to Charlotte County in the south. It stretches from the Gulf of Mexico inland to Polk and Highland counties. It represents about 5 million people in 10,000 square miles.
Schleicher is currently the only member assigned to represent Charlotte County.
The board sets policy for the district, whose mission has expanded from flood protection to include protection of water quality and supply. It is one of five water districts statewide.
Schleicher is described as a serial entrepreneur, having 30 years of experience starting and managing successful technology companies, including most recently, Focal Point Data Risk, LLC. He is founder and executive chairman of the data risk management company. Schleicher is originally from Minnesota, where he earned a degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota.
He was a previous board member of the Sarasota-based Argus Foundation — a business nonprofit formed in the 1980s to address what it called an anti-business climate in government. Its most recent campaign has been an alliance with environmental groups to make water quality at top priority for Sarasota County government.
