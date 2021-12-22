There is less than a year before the 2022 general election — and live debates for Florida governor and U.S. Senate races are being set up.
"Before You Vote" is the name of the long-running televised debates that are produced by nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations. The group announced on Tuesday "solid, specific plans" for the debates next year.
Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are likely to win renomination in their primaries, the group noted. Democrat challengers will be determined in primary elections.
"The debates are planned to occur in mid-October 2022 on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth," it said in a news release. "The anchoring partners on the project include The James Madison Institute, AARP Florida, the LeRoy Collins Institute, and the Florida Press Association. Underwriting sponsors already committed to the project include the Florida League of Cities and AARP. Two more sponsors are expected to join."
Debates will take place from 7-8 p.m. on a Tuesday and Thursday during the same week; the debates are being produced by Alongi Media.
Alongi Media was founded by Phil Alongi Sr., who now works with his son Phil Alongi II. Both have years of news production with PBS and NBC, accumulating more than 100 Emmy awards between them.
Todd McDermott, with WPBF, will be the moderator; a select panel of journalists will also take part, the news release stated.
“We are honored and excited to be the host site for these important debates in the most respected televised political debate series in Florida’s modern history,” Ava L. Parker, president of Palm Beach State College, said in the news release. “In addition to this being a major education tool for our campuses and community, the larger statewide community of voters will also greatly benefit.”
The debates will likely be simulcast on public radio, on daily newspaper websites and on websites of partnered television stations. C-SPAN is expected to air them nationally after the live broadcasts have ended.
"Partners in the project have been diligently working throughout the year to prepare the debate project for going forward in a vitally important 2022 election year," the news release said. "They expressed unified support for again producing reliable, high-quality debates to help inform millions of Florida voters."
J. Robert McClure, president and CEO of James Madison Institute, noted debates are important for Florida residents needing information about state candidates.
“Meaningfully, this ‘Before You Vote’ series will help voters learn more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues that matter most to millions of Floridians,” he said in the news release. “The cumulative audience for these vital forums is understandably expected to be tremendous.”
Florida Press Association CEO and president Jim Fogler said there is an importance in "straight news reporting" on the upcoming election cycle.
“We expect massive media coverage of these 2022 races and debates for governor and U.S. Senate – and that helps an informed electorate to make their best and most thoughtful decisions,” Fogler said. “We’re proud to be a part of this diverse nonpartisan team committed to producing the highest quality debates.”
“Decision 2022: Before You Vote” debate project details should be revealed early in 2022, the news release stated.
In the news release, AARP Florida State director Jeff Johnson spoke about "the critical value" of debates to compare and contrast candidates.
“As the nation’s third largest state, with the highest per capita population of older Americans, Florida looks forward to learning the candidates’ positions on key issues of concern,” he said. “Every demographic segment of our nearly 22 million people will benefit from these high-profile conversations.”
LeRoy Collins Institute director Lonna Atkeson said there is a need for debates at this point of the state and nation.
“In a sharply divided political time of our history, spirited but civil debates are vitally key to getting the facts and truth about our leaders and their policy positions,” she said. “The heart and soul of our democracy and the Republic itself rely on leaders helping to solve our shared problems.”
WPBF general manager-president Caroline Taplett spoke of the credibility of the state debates in the last two decades.
“This ‘Before You Vote’ televised debate series has served the state and its citizens so well in the past several election cycles – and the 2022 edition is committed to the same level of fair and excellent dialogues,” she said. “Our incumbents, Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rubio, know this series well from having participated in it during their last elections, and we respectfully expect them and their Democrat opponents to accept the invitations to debate.”
