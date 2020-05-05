SARASOTA — Not surprisingly, COVID-19 testing was the main theme of Gov. Ron DeSantis' visit to a drive-thru testing site at the Mall at University Town Center Tuesday.
As a long line of motorists waited for their turn to be swabbed, DeSantis told media representatives Wednesday that the site — the 12th drive-thru supported by the state — would expand its capacity from 400 to 750 tests per day.
And it will soon be adding antibody testing.
The swab test is to detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, while the antibody test shows whether someone has previously been exposed and may have immunity.
The state has received 200,000 antibody test kits from the federal government, he said, and will be sending them out to hospitals as well.
Testing is showing that far more people have antibodies than the number of positive COVID-19 tests would indicate, he said.
The degree to which people have immunity, and the duration of it, is still being investigated.
The state got the results of almost 24,000 tests on Monday, DeSantis said, with only 589 positive results. It was the most results in one day and the lowest rate of positive results.
The goal is to get to 40,000 tests a day, Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moscowitz said.
Toward that end, more state testing sites are coming, DeSantis said, and Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are planning to add drive-thru testing.
Drive-thru sites have tested 109,000 people and 10 walk-up sites targeting underserved communities have done more than 10,000 tests, he said.
With all the available options, DeSantis said, anyone who wants to get tested can be, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who does.
The deployment of a mobile testing van that will travel to long-term care centers will be also officially announced Wednesday, DeSantis said. It could be the first such van in the country, he said.
The van will be able to administer rapid tests to patients, who are at greater risk of dying if they contract the disease, and to staff, who often are asymptomatic, he said.
People ages 75 and up account for about 60% of the deaths in the state, DeSantis said.
About 50 National Guard teams have been testing in long-term care facilities. Under a new rule, a patient who has been hospitalized will need one negative test to return if it was for anything other than COVID-19, two negative tests if it was for COVID-19.
To increase access to services for mental health and substance abuse patients, DeSantis said he has asked that treatment authorization requirements and coverage limits for Medicaid be suspended.
Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moscowitz said he's trying to stockpile personal protection equipment as hurricane season approaches while making sure medical facilities and first responders have enough.
About 8 million masks have been sent to long-term care facilities alone, he said, and the number will hit 10 million by the end of the week.
But given the state's exposure to hurricanes, he said he knows Florida will be the "tip of the spear" for dealing with COVID-19 and tropical storms.
In response to a reporter's question, DeSantis declined to assign blame for the state's unpreparedness to deal with a flood of unemployment compensation requests.
"My job is to fix problems," he said.
The state's system wasn't designed to do what it needed to do, he said, and is being re-engineered on a daily basis to meet the need. It's catching up but "we're still not there yet," he said.
He also explained his decision to allow restaurants to open at 25% of their indoor seating capacity Monday.
His task force had recommended 50%, he said, but he thought it would be better to go slower even though some restaurants might not think 25% would be worth opening up for.
"What I want people to do is go in, feel safe," he said. "Know that you can do it."
He said he'd feel "100% comfortable" taking his family, including two young children and a newborn, out to eat in Tallahassee.
He didn't address the changes that might be coming in Phase 2 of "reopening" the state, or when it might happen. Owners of salons and gyms, among others, are waiting to see if the get the green light to open their doors again.
