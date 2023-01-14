 Skip to main content
Graduations drop for most regional high schools

2022 VHS Graduation

Venice High School’s Class of 2022 prepares to accept their diplomas in May. The school was one of the only in the areas to see its graduation rate increase over 2021’s numbers.

Graduation rates for Florida’s school districts are out — and the numbers dropped across the state.

Education officials say the drop-off was expected, since students didn’t have to pass standardized tests to graduate over the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


An error occurred