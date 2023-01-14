Graduations drop for most regional high schools

Graduation rates for Florida’s school districts are out — and the numbers dropped across the state.
Education officials say the drop-off was expected, since students didn’t have to pass standardized tests to graduate over the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compared to last year’s rate, Florida’s statewide graduation rate for the 2022 school year dropped 2.8 percentage points to 87.3%.
That’s down from 90.1% in 2021 and 90% in 2020, the years without standardized testing requirements.
It is, however, above the pre-COVID pandemic year of 2019, which was 86.9%.
The state’s graduation rate is based on federally set guidelines. It’s calculated by tracking the number of students who start school as ninth graders, and comparing it to the number in the same class who graduate four years later.
The drop in the 2022 state numbers was reflected in regional school districts, which also saw graduation numbers fall from the COVID years.
Both Sarasota County Schools and Charlotte County Public Schools saw numbers tick down at about the same rate as the state’s numbers did.
Sarasota County School’s rate was 88.9%, down 2.1 points from 91% last year.
Only two schools in the Sarasota County district had higher numbers than the previous year: Venice High, with a 1-point rise to 95.1%, and Sarasota Polytechnic, which scored 100%.
Charlotte’s rate was down 2.8 percentage points from the previous year but stayed above the state average at 87.9%.
“Though we did not exceed our overall district graduation rate compared to last year, we are confident that we have the necessary supports in place and the collective strength in developing programs, initiatives, and opportunities to guide our students to graduate on-time with college and/or career ready accolades that will continue to move our graduation rate beyond our goals,” said Cheryl Edwards, the district’s assistant superintendent for Learning, in an email to The Daily Sun.
School District of DeSoto County saw its numbers drop from 82% in 2021 to 75.1% in 2022. The rate is above the pre-pandemic rate of 71.3% in 2019.
Administrators in both the Sarasota and Charlotte districts were quick to note that students in 2019 and 2020 were not required to pass statewide standardized assessment tests as a requirement of graduation.
Those requirements were lifted by the Florida Legislature, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlotte County school officials pointed out that the district’s graduation rate increased “significantly” over the last nine years. The rate rose from 76% in 2013 to 88% in 2022, a 12 percentage point increase.
“We continue to be proud of the tremendous efforts of our students, teachers, support staff, and school leadership teams,” Edwards stated. “We will continue to raise the bar, and there is no doubt in my mind that our students will meet our expectations.”
