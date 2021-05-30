NORTH PORT — Cereal may not be the most healthy breakfast, but it's better than going hungry.
That's what Kevin Shaughnessy said when he helped organize an emergency cereal drive last week for a school in North Port.
Shaughnessy is a committee member of Gran Paradiso fundraising group on behalf of All Faiths Food Bank and Atwater Elementary School.
Kevin and his wife, Judy, volunteered to deliver turkeys on Thanksgiving for All Faiths Food Bank, and that's when they met Sue Lord, a community advocate for kids.
"Sue explained the need at Atwater and we decided to adopt the school," Kevin said. "We've done fundraising drives and we give to All Faith Food Bank. The whole committee trusts Sue. She's very diligent when it comes to spending money to get the most for the kids."
Kevin said when he learned from Sue that the school food pantry had zero boxes of cereal, he immediately wanted to help.
"School is going to be out soon, and next week is the last distribution day for the summer," Kevin said.
As of last Wednesday, 516 boxes of cereal were donated by Gran Paradiso residents.
"It's a very generous community," Kevin said.
The community organizes peanut butter and jelly collections in the summer so the food pantry is stocked when the kids return to school.
