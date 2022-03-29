PUNTA GORDA - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Port Charlotte man on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in 2021, according to the State Attorney's Office.
Jamil John Mahshie, 36, of Klingler Circle, was charged with first-degree murder – unlawful distribution of fentanyl; sale or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Mahshie allegedly arranged a drug deal with the victim on April 21, 2021, using Facebook Messenger.
The deal was completed in the driveway of Mahshie's home around 4:30 a.m. The victim was found dead at Mahshie's home later that day, authorities said.
Mahshie was reportedly linked to several overdoses in the community, prompting an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives arrested him on April 28 after showing up to his home with a warrant.
Mahshie reportedly left his home on an electric skateboard and fled authorities when they tried to pull him over. He jumped off the skateboard at one point and ran through a residential yard before authorities stopped him with a Taser and arrested him.
At the time of this arrest, Mahshie had on his person nine individually wrapped packages of fentanyl, along with a baggie of methamphetamine and $1,300 cash.
A search of his home uncovered five bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 15 grams of unbagged heroin/fentanyl, and material and supplies for cutting and mixing drugs, along with $22,400 in cash.
"If you sell or distribute fentanyl to a user who dies in the 20th Judicial Circuit, our law enforcement agencies will investigate you and, when the evidence supports it, the State Attorney’s Office will prosecute you,” State Attorney Amira Fox said in a social media broadcast Tuesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.