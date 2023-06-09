Press Conference

State Attorney Amira Fox, center at podium, announced the grand jury indictment of two suspects for first-degree homicide in connection with a shooting last September.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County grand jury voted Thursday to indict two people on first-degree homicide charges for a shooting death last year.

State Attorney Amira Fox announced the results of the grand jury in a news conference late Thursday, flanked by Charlotte County deputies and her own assistant state attorneys.


Andrew David Smith

Melissa Dymond-Demetrowitz

