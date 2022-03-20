Across the country, grandparents are getting frantic telephone calls — and in some instances brazen knocks on the door — alerting them that a grandchild has been arrested and is in legal hot water.
The frantic caller will pose as a friend, attorney or a grandchild and will usually ask the grandparent for money to help pay bail or legal bills to get the loved one out of some far-off jail. The money is needed urgently and secretly.
The calls are scams.
The so-called “grandparents scams” are also becoming more sophisticated and with some new and dangerous architects.
“Violent street gangs are turning to grandparents scams to make easier money,” said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention for AARP.
Stokes said the gangs have realized they will suffer less stringent criminal penalties and sentences for these schemes as opposed to other crimes. Financial and fraud offenses typically do not have the same types of penalties as other crimes deemed violent or involving drugs or guns.
“Financial crimes have just carried different penalties than other criminal ones,” she said.
Some of the schemes are increasingly elaborate and involve offshore criminal syndicates from Nigeria, India, Russia and China.
“They’ve got boiler rooms and call centers where they are calling out from,” Stokes said.
Fake kidnappings
While the scammers might be offshore, the impacts are very local.
The callers will demand a ransom payments and will sometimes have details about the family. The fake kidnappers will also claim to have hacked smartphones and computers.
Frequently, the scam artists will also ask their targets to get them the funds via gift cards. That should be a huge red flag, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office. The state, with its high numbers of seniors, is a top target market for fraud rings.
“As a rule of thumb we always advise the community that if it's too good to be true, it's usually a scam,” said Claudette Smith, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “Another red flag is asking for payment in the form of a gift card.”
Investigators and consumer watchdogs are also seeing some distressing instances where scam artists will go to the victims homes or meet with them personally to collect gift cards or other payments.
In Maryland, state police reported two instances of the grandparents scam in February costing victims more than $24,000.
Those cases involve telling the grandparent their grandchild has been in a car crash or is in legal trouble. They are then given an attorney’s phone number.
Elaborate plots
In August, the FBI and federal prosecutors announced racketeering indictments of eight people who allegedly ran an elaborate grandparents scam that bilked 70 victims out of $2 million.
The national ring, which targeted victims in Florida, Ohio, California, Texas, New York, Georgia and other states, created “well-rehearsed” scripts and roles to get grandparents to sign over money, according to prosecutors.
“One would play the beloved relative; another would pretend to be a lawyer; and still others would pose as bail agents or medical professionals. They provided victims with false case numbers, and they instructed the victims to lie to family, friends, and bank representatives about the reasons for the withdrawal or money transfer,” the FBI said in a statement regarding the federal indictments.
The ring would rent homes under fake names to serve as mailing address for payments. They would also use rental cars or ride shares to pick up money in person from victims, according to the FBI. The defendants include men and women and range in age from 24 to 73 years-old.
In Oregon, state officials and the FBI warn of a recent grandparents scam involving a person who will pose as a grandchild in trouble on the phone. The caller will blame COVID-19 or another medical ailment for not sounding like the younger relative.
A purported bail bonds representative will then show up in person to collect the money and tell the duped grandparent not to tell anyone about the case or transaction because of a gag order.
Madison Heid, a spokeswoman for the City of North Port, said the local Police Department periodically receives calls about potential scams. In some cases, the suspects themselves pretend to be North Port Police officials, even using local numbers.
When a local resident receives such a call, Heid said, it's best to call the department directly and confirm or debunk what the caller is saying.
"Criminals are getting super creative with how they go about their attempts at scamming," said Heid. "It’s important to remain extra diligent and not fall for their ruse."
There can be challenges with investigating the scams beyond their international and secretive origins. Local law enforcement can also be focused on responding to street crimes and other emergency calls. Scam victims, including seniors, can also be reluctant to report fraud over fear or reprisals and the judgments they might received for being tricked out money.
Best advice
Stokes said there are other scams targeting seniors and other consumers. Those include internet romance scams, often with long-distance suitors, who end up seeking financial help including via gift cards. Frequently, those scams can start with a direct message via Facebook or online games such as Words with Friends, she said.
The best advice is to ignore phone calls from unfamiliar numbers as well as emails and social media messages from strangers, according to watchdog groups. The social isolations of the pandemic have also made some seniors more vulnerable to robocalls and scam artists.
“You have to trust your gut,” said Smith. “It is imperative that you never give out personal information such as your social security number, banking information, or home address.”
If you do fall victim to such a scheme, you can report the scam to local law enforcement or to AARP.
AARP received approximately 98,000 calls to its scam tip line last year and frequently 10,000 calls per month to its fraud watch program. Those scam tips are passed onto the Federal Trade Commission.
Consumer watchdogs and law enforcement stress the need for awareness and common sense.
“Do you really think the Social Security Administration is calling you because a crime was committed with your number?” Stokes said. “Do you really think the Internal Revenue Service has a warrant for your arrest?”
Daily Sun Staff Writer Frank DiFiore contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.