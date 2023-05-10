PORT CHARLOTTE — After years of working as a patient care technician at a hospital in New York, Rosa Benghtt knew she found her calling.
"I was working one-on-one with a patient from the hospital and also taking care of my mother at home after work," Benghtt said. "I really enjoyed it and decided to pursue my own business."
In 2008, Benghtt opened a Granny Nannies franchise in Port Charlotte.
The agency, serving Charlotte and DeSoto counties, provides home care by licensed certified nursing assistants and home health aides. Non-clinical services, including personal care, supervision, companion care, meal preparation and transportation, are also offered.
A certified nursing assistant or home health aide will come to a person's home, assisted living facility, or other long-term care residential placement facility to provide services.
"We make every effort to help families with veterans as well as families with limited resources get the care they need and point them in the right direction so they may get help," Benghtt said.
A native of Honduras, she started her career serving others in New York and later moved to Clermont, Florida, in 2015. It took more than two years to get the franchise established.
"When I saw this territory was available, I moved full force ahead with my mission to purchase the franchise," she said. "I love this area and this community."
She built the business from the ground up. Starting with zero clients, she now serves between 80 and 100 clients and has independent contracted caregivers from all over the area.
"We lost clients and caregivers during COVID, but we knew we had to keep going forward."
During the pandemic, Rosa and her husband, Ramon Pena, made cotton masks for their caregivers.
"You couldn't find masks anywhere, so we learned how to make our own," Benghtt said.
Last year, Benghtt won Business of The Year from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
"I started the business with only seven caregivers and now have grown to provide over 100 jobs in Charlotte County," Benghtt said. "We offer clients the opportunity to hand-select certified nursing assistants/home health aides specifically suited to meet their needs. All our caregivers are licensed and experienced."
Granny Nannies is celebrating 15 years in business this week. A celebration is planned from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. The public is invited to come and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and meet the owners and staff.
Benghtt and her husband also give scholarships each year to teenage girls in Honduras.
"They get to go to school for free only through the sixth grade, which is not enough education to find a job," Benghtt said. "I came from that background and feel it's important to give back and pay it forward."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.