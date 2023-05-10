Rosa Benghtt owns Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte

Rosa Benghtt has owned Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte for 15 years. A celebration is planned at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

 PHOTO BY NANETTE LEONARD PUBIC RELATIONS

PORT CHARLOTTE — After years of working as a patient care technician at a hospital in New York, Rosa Benghtt knew she found her calling.

"I was working one-on-one with a patient from the hospital and also taking care of my mother at home after work," Benghtt said. "I really enjoyed it and decided to pursue my own business."


   
