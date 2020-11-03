Incumbent and veteran legislator Rep. Michael Grant easily defeated political newcomer David Jones for a third term representing Charlotte County in the Legislature’s 75th district.
With much of the vote counted as of 9:30 p.m., the vote was 65% in favor of Grant, a Republican.
“He lost in a landslide,” Grant said bluntly, adding more diplomatically, “I feel confident that the policies I have been voting for and the agenda that I have been supporting have been vindicated.”
That agenda is pro-business, job creation, low taxes, freedom from oppressive regulation and investments in education and the environment, he said.
Jones, a Democratic retiree from Michigan, acknowledged defeat and offered his congratulations.
“I have no bitterness against my opponent,” he said. “It’s been kind of hard without being able to get in front of people.”
Grant said results show Jones did not reach out to independents or Republicans.
Jones said he learned while campaigning that many local voters don’t know who Grant is, or what he has done.
Asked if he had any requests of Grant, Jones said, “I would like to see him improve his communications.”
Grant said Jones was running more of a Congressional than a state representative campaign.
Grant added he is happy that more Republicans will be joining him in the state house where he is majority whip.
“It makes it easier to get policy enacted,” he said.
The two were far apart on major issues and both claimed the environmental high ground.
Speaking of Grant, Doug Curtis, vice chair of the Charlotte County Republican Party said, “If you look at his accomplishments, both political and as a private individual, this guy has done so much for our community … He has a way of pulling people together and hitting the main issues.”
Jones has fans.
“David’s biggest platform is the environment, also, he’s very committed to not spend money from the big pharmaceutical companies and Mosaic (fertilizer),” said Jane Merriam, secretary of the Charlotte County Democratic Party.
“He’s my neighbor down the road and he shares my values,” voter Bruce Stephens said of Jones, who is a retired vending machine mechanic and former Teamster shop steward in the auto industry.
Grant has pointed to his experience and his support for $600 million to start cleaning up Lake Okeechobee.
Jones campaigned on lower prescription drug prices and ending Florida’s refusal to accept expanded federal Medicaid assistance for the poor. Grant, who runs an ambulance company, opposes expanding Medicaid, saying there are no medical providers who will accept the low payment rate.
Both sides acknowledged the difficulty of campaigning in 2020.
“It had to be very tough to run against somebody who is already in office at this time,” said Curtis, the Republican.
“Anybody that has the passion to run as a Democrat in Charlotte County deserves a lot of credit,” said Jane Merriam of the Charlotte County Democratic Party. “It’s too bad we haven’t been able to have debates, because of COVID.”
Some Republican voters told the Sun they did not know much about Grant, but the hostility they received from Democrats in the presidential fight made them more determined to vote all Republican.
