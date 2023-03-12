Nearly 100 lined Olympia Avenue on Saturday to draw attention to a proposed expansion of Fishermen's Village that would create 7- and 8-foot tall buildings. The grassroots group contends the plans don't provide for ample parking and that some public access at the waterfront would be given to the developer.
PHOTO PROVIDED
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Sushila Cherian and Candy Wood chose to stand near the historic courthouse on Olympia Avenue to display their message: "Keep Punta Gorgeous."
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
PUNTA GORDA — Nearly 100 members and supporters of Smart Growth Punta Gorda rallied along Olympia Avenue Saturday to protest Fishermen's Village development plans.
They wore turquoise and blue and held up signs as many passing vehicles honked in support.
Organizer Kay Abbs explained the grassroots group's intention is to work peacefully with the Punta Gorda City Council in planning "smart growth" for Punta Gorda.
Fishville's owner, Arizona-based Arciterra Developers, is proposing to build a 100-foot hotel with 200 rooms, as well as retail shops, 1,500 parking spaces, 130 units of workforce housing for Fishermen’s Village employees along with a 102-unit condo building with two floors and parking.
As many walked to and from the Downtown Farmers Market, some stopped to find out what the rally was all about.
Some passersby signed a petition, and some residents bought buttons and yard signs which read "No 100FT Fishville."
Fifth-generation Punta Gorda resident Mike Polk said this project will make traffic problems even worse while taking away part of West Retta Esplanade and Pittman Park.
"Traffic is going to be scary," he said, referring to the combination of Fishermen's Village's plans along with the opening of Sunseeker Resort across the harbor.
Polk said the development does not provide for enough parking spaces, neither at Fishville or for the Military Heritage Museum's Gulf Theater, the latter of which would have none earmarked for the 244-seat venue.
Abbs predicted if the variance for greater density and tall buildings is granted by the city, it will set a precedence for other developers who, in turn, might want to build 100-foot buildings.
"It will be Punta Gorda's COVID-19 and will spread all throughout the county," C.J. Mueller said.
The group's website contends if the project is approved, residents of the Sunset Breeze condos on West Marion Avenue will find themselves landlocked.
"They would have to follow the red line, through the parking lot of three of the new buildings, which will have 100 new residential units," the website states.
Sunset Breeze guests would no longer be able to park on West Retta Esplanade, according to the website.
Renderings of the proposed development can be viewed on the Smart Growth Punta Gorda website.
Abbs said the group has been asking the public to attend the City Council meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave.
