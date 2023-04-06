ENGLEWOOD — Earrings made with sand from Englewood Beach is one of the more popular items at Green Artist boutique on Dearborn Street.
Owners Brianne Schultz and Kyle Langham renovated the store at 457 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood.
Schultz, who is an artist, showcases other local artwork at the new store. She has a collection from Kathryn Holt, of Maggie Moo Creations, along with James Bennett, Rita Schwab and Kim Demko.
Schultz moved to Englewood from Michigan and became a part of the nearby Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay. She said she fell in love with the atmosphere and business owners along Dearborn Street.
Schultz' rental was damaged by Hurricane Ian and she relocated to North Port, but longed to open a new store in Englewood.
"I knew I had to be a part of this area because there was a piece of myself here," Schultz said. "I wanted to open a shop where you never know what you are going to find."
She said she enjoys rotating out inventory.
"I also want to have things for people who are renting a home for a short stay like puzzles, games, beach accessories, books, snacks, wine, straw hats, wallets and keepsakes from Englewood," she said. "It's one reason why the jewelry with sand from Englewood Beach is so popular."
The pair sell men's clothing lines including Tipsey Elf, with fun shirts like the Tocosaurus, Sasquatch Shredder Hawaiian and rubber ducks. They have women dresses and other styles including the Roly Poly brand.
"We have a different vibe than some of the other stores on Dearborn Street, which we feel is a good addition," she said. "We also have men's apparel and soaps for men's beards and beard bombs, which you don't see a lot of on Dearborn Street."
Schultz sells what she calls a gift called Warmies.
"They are stuffed animals that you can warm in a microwave that's soothing for a child or adult," she said. "They come in turtles, manatees, octopus and alligators. They are popular and make great gifts."
The store also features a small line of CBD pet-friendly ointments, creams and other products for humans to help with headaches, anxiety and joint pain. They also have CBD-infused drinks.
The couple says guests don't just have to come into the store and shop. They welcome some to check out their shuffleboard in the store.
"We hope to have people come in and play a game with us," she said. "We are also a pet friendly store."
There is a grand opening 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday with snacks and artist displays with the chamber of commerce and open to the public.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 941-473-7860.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
